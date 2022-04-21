Do Dogs Really Hate Going to the Vet? Or Are Dogs OK with It?

Dogs aren’t faking it—they do not like going to the vet.
University of Adelaide researchers have studied this. They tell us that some dogs’ average heart rate doubled, between the time they spent in the waiting room, and the time they spent on the examination, table during a trip to the veterinarian.
They also found that elevated heart rate was correlated with fearful body language; and that female dogs were more fearful during their vet visits than male dogs were.
The scientists hope the findings will encourage veterinary staff and dog owners to take extra precautions; to help reassure dogs, during examinations.
Chew on more, here: (Daily Mail)