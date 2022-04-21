      Weather Alert

Do Dogs Really Hate Going to the Vet? Or Are Dogs OK with It?

Apr 21, 2022 @ 12:00pm
Study:  Dogs Really Do Hate Going to the Vet

Dogs aren’t faking it—they do not like going to the vet.

University of Adelaide researchers have studied this.  They tell us that some dogs’ average heart rate doubled, between the time they spent in the waiting room, and the time they spent on the examination, table during a trip to the veterinarian.

They also found that elevated heart rate was correlated with fearful body language; and that female dogs were more fearful during their vet visits than male dogs were.

The scientists hope the findings will encourage veterinary staff and dog owners to take extra precautions; to help reassure dogs, during examinations.

  • A study finds that dogs’ average heart rate doubled between the time they spent in the waiting room at the vet and the time they spent on the examination table
  • Researchers hope the findings will encourage veterinary staff and dog owners to take extra precautions to help reassure dogs during examinations
