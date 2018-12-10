DNA Travel Will Be The New Trend In 2019

Thanks to those test-at-home ancestry kits, Lonely Planet reveals that the latest vacation rage for 2019 will be DNA travel, with voyagers looking trace their past.

The travel guide publisher says that while getting in touch with one’s roots is nothing new, now that DNA testing is pretty simple, people have been jetting off to their family’s former homelands.

The travel industry has taken note, as some companies are partnering with professional genealogists to craft custom tours based on findings. Here’s more from NBC News.