DMX explains how Snoop Dogg inspired his 1998 single “Get at Me Dog”

Theo Wargo/Getty ImagesLast night was another epic Verzuz battle for the books.
Rap legends Snoop Dogg and DMX had over 500,000 viewers on Instagram Live jamming to hits from their decades-long career, which saw them become prominent fixtures in hip-hop and rap.
DMX kicked off the battle with a special prayer after Snoop offered to share his Raising Cane’s chicken over Kool-aid. “Please walk with us through the bad times as well as the good, may we be heard and understood from the suburbs to the hood,” DMX said.
But things got real when DMX explained how Snoop inspired his 1998 hit, “Get at Me Dog,” from his It’s Dark, and Hell Is Hot debut. It peaked at No. 10 on Billboard‘s R&B/Hip Hop airplay recurrent chart in 1998.
DMX recalled running into Snoop during a visit to New York, where Snoop greeted him saying, “Yo, get at me dog.”
“I said to myself, that’s some slick [stuff] right there, and I made it my own,” DMX said.
Snoop kept us entertained through the evening dancing between tracks like “Who Am I (What’s My Name),” “Gin and Juice,” and “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” featuring Tupac.
Meanwhile, DMX took us through his trials and tribulations on tracks like “Who We Be,” “Slippin’,” and The Lox classic, “Money, Power, Respect,” and more.
Enjoy DMX and Snoop’s playlist of hits on Apple Music.
By Rachel George
