DMX and Snoop Dogg to face off in a Verzuz “Battle of the dogs”
Noam Galai/Getty ImagesThe Dogs are on are the way!
Following the epic battle between Jadakiss vs. Fabulous, hip-hop icons DMX and Snoop Dogg will face off in the next Verzuz battle. The New York rapper will go hit for a hit against the West Coast rap legend for “The battle of the dogs” on Wednesday, July 22.
“Stay tuned,” DMX wrote on Instagram, announcing the battle Tuesday night.
DMX is a legend in his own right, with five consecutive debuts at #1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart. 2006’s Year of the Dog…Again peaked at #2 on the same chart and also topped Billboard‘s Top Rap Albums. His decades-long career features 15 entries on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem,” “What’s My Name?,” “Party Up (Up in Here),” “X Gon’ Give it to Ya,” and the honorable mention of Monica, Sharron, Nicki, Lisa, Lisa, Veronica, Karen and Vicky on “What They Really Want,” featuring Sisqo.
With three number-one albums, Snoop’s decades-long career includes his Billboard Hot 100 hits such as “Gin and Juice,” “Still a G Thang,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Beautiful,” the latter two featuring Pharrell Williams.
Some fans on social media are hoping Snoop will play the edited version of “Sensual Seduction” during his battle. Meanwhile, Dreamville rapper Cozz predicts an “easy win” for the Snoop, while still calling DMX a legend on Twitter.
One fan said, “The memes that will arise from will be top tier! My soul is ready,” while another said, “I don’t want no technical problems, gentlemen.”
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.