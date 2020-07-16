DJ Khaled prepares to release new tracks “Popstar” and “Greece,” featuring Drake

John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcpDJ Khaled is planning to break the internet when he drops his two highly anticipated tracks with Drake at midnight.
“Fan love, I’m so excited! It’s near,” Khaled captioned an Instagram video on Thursday. “No B sides tonight, two sides pon your head top.” The video features what appear to be behind-the-scene clips of a forthcoming video featuring animal lover and Instagram celebrity the Real Tarzan.
Khaled has been dropping hints all week about the forthcoming tracks, as he prepares to release his 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled.
In a 90-second trailer for one of the tracks, titled “Popstar,” Khaled alludes to a potential role in an upcoming film opposite Blow and Columbiana actor Jordi Mollà. “Oh yeah, I’m very big in movies too,” Khaled writes on Instagram.
In another post, the “All I Do Is Win” producer shared the cover art for “Greece,” which features a golden owl, a reference to Drake and his OVO label. Khaled said it was great to collaborate with the song’s production team, adding, “We work amazing together! Drake, Love forever!”
By Rachel George
