DJ Khaled inspires “Talk to Me Normal” remix after cutting off a twerker on Instagram Live

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music FestMuch like DJ iMarkkeyz‘s recent remix of Cardi B’s “Coronavirus” rant, DJ Khaled has officially inspired the latest online moment to be turned into a viral remix on social media after he cut off a fan on Instagram Live for twerking.
On Sunday, the husband and father of two young boys got to experience a taste of Tory Lanez‘s Quarantine Radio show after a thirsty female fan joined him on Instagram Live to show off her clappers in some pink booty shorts.
Khaled got nervous, yelling, “oh [snap], oh [snap], oh [snap]” with his hands in the air after the fan started twerking for his viewers. “No, no, don’t do that! I got [a] family and everything! It’s all love!” he exclaimed.
Khaled then covered his eyes when the woman grabbed a bottle of water and poured it over her behind, while he begged her to stop.
“Just talk to me normal! Talk to me normal!” Khaled pleaded. But the fan just wouldn’t listen, even with Khaled repeating, “I can’t, I can’t,” before closing out the session.
Khaled shared the hilarious happening on his Instagram page. “I have love for everyone please take it easy when I’m on fan love, IG love,” he captioned the video. “Again I have love for everyone please let’s be respectful nothing but love BLESS UP!”
It wasn’t long before the viral exchange made its way to producer DJ Suede, who soon had everyone in tears laughing when he shared a remix of the moment, titled “Talk to Me Normal.”
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.