DJ Khaled donates over $45,000 to support DJ Envy’s ‘I Love My DJ’ Campaign
Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesDJ Khaled continues to help those in need, after last week’s donation of medical supplies and protective gear to hospitals in New York and Miami.
This week, the We The Best CEO responded to Power 105’s DJ Envy and his call to support local DJs who may be out of work and unable to travel due to the COVID quarantine. DJ Khaled, who started his career as a DJ and radio host in Miami, donated funds to help Envy meet his goal of $50,000.
“Bless up to the DJs!…We are here to support each other! We are in this together!” he wrote on Instagram.
“We will overcome with God’s protection. GOD IS THE GREATEST!”
Khaled also partnered with retailer simplehuman to supply thousands of hands-free soap dispensers to communities in Los Angeles and across the nation.
Khaled joins Kelly Rowland, Charlie Wilson, Chance the Rapper, Kirk Franklin, and Fantasia, among others for BET’s “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” special airing April 22nd, 7 p.m. ET.
