DJ Jazzy Jeff forgot 10 days battling coronavirus-like symptoms
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty ImagesDJ Jazzy Jeff opened up to his Will Smith about recovering from COVID-19-like symptoms, following the former’s pneumonia diagnosis earlier this month. Just don’t ask him for details — because he can’t remember much of it.
Jeff joined his best friend on the sixth episode of Smith’s Snapchat series, Will from Home, sharing his experience and his prediction of the virus’ impact.
“I came home from my trip, you know, I feel like I’m coming down with something,” the hip-hop pioneer explained to Smith. “Got in the bed, don’t remember the next 10 days. My temperature had reached about 103, the chills, I lost sense of smell, I lost sense of taste.”
On March 31, Jeff shared news of his diagnosis on Instagram, previously mentioning coughing issues and losing sense of smell and taste. “[M]ain sign of the virus,” Jeff wrote. “I would not be here if not for my guardian angel for a wife!”
In the video, Smith mentioned he got a call from Jeff’s wife, Lynnette, who gave him the “panic vibes.”
Jeff shared that he was unable to determine whether or not he had the virus ,being that he was given a flu test and not a coronavirus-specific test at the hospital.
“When I went and got the chest X-Ray, she came in and said, ‘you have pneumonia in both of your lungs,’” Jeff said.
He added of the current pandemic: “Unfortunately, people think we’re at the end, and I think we’re really at the beginning.”
