DJ Ashba drops new song with Sixx:A.M. band mate, James Michael
Stephen J. Cohen/Getty ImagesDJ Ashba has recruited his Sixx:A.M. band mate James Michael for his latest solo song.
The track, titled “Let’s Dance,” continues the former Guns N’ Roses guitarist exploration of EDM under his new solo moniker, ASHBA. You can download it now via digital outlets.
The debut ASHBA single, “Hypnotic,” dropped in August.
Sixx:A.M.’s most recent album is 2016’s Prayers for the Blessed. Over the summer, they released a new version of their song “Maybe It’s Time,” featuring Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor, Guns N’ Roses‘ Slash, Def Leppard‘s Joe Elliott, Five Finger Death Punch‘s Ivan Moody, Bad Wolves‘ Tommy Vext and AWOLNATION, as well as country star Brantley Gilbert.
By Josh Johnson
