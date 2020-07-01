DJ Akademiks blasts Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: “I don’t play that”

Allen Berezovsky/Getty ImagesTV personality DJ Akademiks had a few unpleasant words for Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend.
On Tuesday, the Everyday Struggle host said he couldn’t hold back after claiming that Chrissy pulled a “sneak diss” by tagging him in a post about starting drama.
“One time she was sneak dissing me. I don’t play that. I don’t care if you John Legend’s [woman] or any other [woman],” Akademiks said during his Twitch live stream. He then made insulting references to Chrissy’s “weird looking face.”
He also suggested she spend less time joking and more time “promoting” Legend’s latest album, Bigger Love, which he deemed “a flop” for only “doing 26K [copies in its opening week].”
However, Akademiks himself has been canceled by Freddie Gibbs, Meek Mill, and many others, who view him as a danger to the culture and the hip hop community.
“Akademiks is canceled. Our culture don’t need [him],” Meek tweeted, “He also gassed a lot of beef that got people killed and hurt and never donated a dollar to the culture! We [will] holla at you next run champ.”
Akademiks is constantly under fire for his outrageous comments and remarks regarding some of today’s biggest artists. He gained popularity from his War in Chiraq YouTube series, in which he made fun of Chicago rappers who were either killed or involved in gang activity.