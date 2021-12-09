      Weather Alert

DIY CHRISTMAS FRAGRANCE GOES VIRAL ON TIKTOK, AND YOU CAN MAKE IT AT HOME

Dec 9, 2021 @ 8:56am

If you want your house to smell like Christmas but you don’t want to break the bank there’s a way to DIY it. Connecticut-based lifestyle content creator Shannon Doherty shared her family’s festive fragrance recipe on TikTok a day after Thanksgiving, and it’s since gone viral. All you need to make it is a pot full of water, cranberries, orange slices, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and rosemary. You just bring the pot to a simmer to release the sweet and spicy scent. Her video has over 56,000 views on TikTok.
(Fox)

@athomewithshannonMake your House Smell Like CHRISTMAS! Follow along for more HOLIDAY Ideas!🎄 ##familyfun ##easyrecipe ##holidaytiktok♬ Holly Jolly Christmas – Michael Bublé

