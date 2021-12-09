DIY CHRISTMAS FRAGRANCE GOES VIRAL ON TIKTOK, AND YOU CAN MAKE IT AT HOME

If you want your house to smell like Christmas but you don’t want to break the bank there’s a way to DIY it. Connecticut-based lifestyle content creator Shannon Doherty shared her family’s festive fragrance recipe on TikTok a day after Thanksgiving, and it’s since gone viral. All you need to make it is a pot full of water, cranberries, orange slices, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and rosemary. You just bring the pot to a simmer to release the sweet and spicy scent. Her video has over 56,000 views on TikTok.
(Fox)
@athomewithshannonMake your House Smell Like CHRISTMAS! Follow along for more HOLIDAY Ideas!🎄 ##familyfun ##easyrecipe ##holidaytiktok♬ Holly Jolly Christmas – Michael Bublé