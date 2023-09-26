Divers Just Pulled 4,000 Pounds of THIS from a Lake

In a Reddit post from the r/detrashed thread, some Texan good Samaritans took a dive in their local lake – to pick up trash from the bottom. They’re part of a new movement to improve quality of life and value of property.

The original poster wrote, “We detrashed a lake in Texas! 4,000 pounds of beer bottles and beer cans. With about 30 scuba divers and 4 boats. Did it in about 4 hours.”

According to The Cool Down, they also posted a photo of an impressive pile of trash bags getting hauled out of the lake.

These good Samaritans. And they are part of a growing, informal network of people, who “detrash” their local neighborhoods. Some people do it alone, and others bring in friends, families, and local organizations to clean up any mess. This litter clean-up is driven by the desire to take care of their neighborhoods and surrounding natural areas.

Garbage, which is improperly disposed of, can be an eyesore; but it can also cause harm to the environment.

While the detrash movement doesn’t stop the source of litter, it does keep the trash from doing any more harm, in nature. The best solution for litter is to stop it before it occurs, which can be achieved through education and the placement of proper waste receptacles.

You know, all it takes to make a difference is to simply pick up litter when you see it.