Diverging Diamond Interchange Gets Ribbon Cutting Today

The newest diverging diamond interchange will be celebrated today.

The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman will be joined by Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Will County officials and area legislators to celebrate the completion of the Weber Road diverging-diamond interchange with Interstate 55 and related safety and capacity enhancements.

The project began four years ago and not only construction the diamond interchange which means exiting I-55 onto Weber Road, vehicle never have to cross traffic. A third lane was added to Weber Road from 135th Street in Romeoville to 119th Street/Rodeo Drive in Bolingbrook.

The other area diamond interchange is located at I-88 and Route 59.