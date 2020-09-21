Disturbed, FFDP, Slipknot & Godsmack taking part in Four Corners Motorcycle Rally charity raffle
Credit: Travis ShinnDisturbed, Five Finger Death Punch, Slipknot and Godsmack are all taking part in a charity raffle presented by the Four Corners Motorcycle Rally.
The winner of the contest will receive two tickets to watch one of those four bands live from the stage in 2021 or 2022, plus a customized Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Donations to enter will benefit three organizations: Building Homes for Heroes, which provides military veterans with mortgage-free homes, Unite the United in support of music industry professionals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Scars Foundation mental health charity.
The more you donate, the more entries you’ll receive to the raffle. For more info, visit FourCornersMotorcycleRally.com.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.