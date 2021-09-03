      Weather Alert

Districts Facing Challenges With Frequently Changing Mandates

Sep 3, 2021 @ 12:44pm

Illinois education leaders say school districts are facing challenges dealing with frequently changing mandates. Mandates have been issued this summer and into the fall requiring indoor masking in schools and required COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers and staff. Many schools are also returning to non-traditional education temporarily as classrooms empty because of a spike in COVID-19 exposures. The Illinois High School Association has provided no statewide policy related to COVID-19 and its affect on athletic participation.

