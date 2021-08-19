Weather Alert
Local News
District 202 students returned to full-day, in-person school for the 2021-2022 school year on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Aug 19, 2021 @ 5:30am
Lakewood Falls Elementary School kindergarten students show their excitement on the first day of school on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
District 202 students returned to full-day, in-person school for the 2021-2022 school year on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Plainfield High School-Central Campus students work on an introductory project in computer class on the first day of school on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Two Meadow View Elementary School students let their T-shirts show how excited they are to be back in school in person on the first day of school on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Indian Trail Middle School Principal John Evans talks with a student as he enters the building on the first day of school on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
