Disney’s New Once Of A Lifetime Trip Details

Well summer is officially here and you’re probably making vacation plans, if you haven’t already. Disney just announced a once in a lifetime opportunity. They are offering a new vacation package that allows you to visit all 12 of their parks for one price. However it comes with a pretty hefty price tag.
For just $109,995 per person this 24-day dream vacation can be yours and it has something for everyone. Star Wars fans will love the tour of the Lucasfilm Campus. Other stops on the tour include Walt Disney Studios, the Giza Pyramids, the Effel Tower and the Taj Mahal. It does not include airfare to and from your departing city unfortunately.
You can begin booking your trip next week but you must travel between July 9th and August 1st.
