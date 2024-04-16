Katrina Griffin says she was at the park on April 3rd, 2022, when the mishap occurred. Griffin was reportedly tying her daughter’s shoe, when the character walked into her, then fell on top of her. It’s a small world, after all.

Griffin is seeking damages for negligence and claims her injuries “will result in some permanent disability.”

Could you imagine if Goofy had to show up for a trial?

(Visit here, for more: NY Post)