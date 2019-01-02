Disney World’s Free Dining Offer Is Back
By Roy Gregory
Jan 2, 2019 @ 9:23 AM
Alright Disney lovers, Disney World is bringing back it’s free dining offer for the summer and fall.
If it seems a little early this year, it is. Most think that the opening and increased travel in anticipation of Star Wars: Galaxy Edge is to blame.  Disney World free dining is open to guests that stay at the resort from July 5 through Septemeber 30 and you can book your free dining until February 10. Here’s more from Disney Food Blog.com.

