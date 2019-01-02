Disney World’s Free Dining Offer Is Back

ANAHEIM, CA - NOVEMBER 13: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, Jason Derulo performs during a taping of "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" at Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Walt Disneyland on November 13, 2017 in Anaheim, California. "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" airs on November 30, 2017. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

Alright Disney lovers, Disney World is bringing back it’s free dining offer for the summer and fall.

If it seems a little early this year, it is. Most think that the opening and increased travel in anticipation of Star Wars: Galaxy Edge is to blame. Disney World free dining is open to guests that stay at the resort from July 5 through Septemeber 30 and you can book your free dining until February 10. Here’s more from Disney Food Blog.com.