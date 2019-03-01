Disney villains will get their own show

ANAHEIM, CA - NOVEMBER 13: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, Jason Derulo performs during a taping of "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" at Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Walt Disneyland on November 13, 2017 in Anaheim, California. "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" airs on November 30, 2017. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

Disney’s iconic villains are getting their own show. The company is working on a new series titled Book of Enchantment, which will be based on a book series about Ursula from The Little Mermaid, Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, the Wicked Queen from Snow White and other evil characters. It will air exclusively on Disney Plus, the company’s new streaming service that’s expected to launch later this year.