Disney Introduces Cloth Face Masks
Face coverings will become a part of your wardrobe for a little while. You might as well have a variety. Disney has come out with an official line of cloth face masks. Designs feature Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Baby Yoda, The Hulk, The Disney Princesses, and more. You can buy a pack of four at shopdisney.com for $19.99. Disney will donate 1 million masks and will also contribute the profits up to $1 million to Medshare, an organization providing medical assistance to underserved communities.