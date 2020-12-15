Dishing Out Deliciousness: New Survey Ranks America’s Most Popular Holiday Cookies
Getty Images
When it comes to holiday baking — you probably have the family favorites, which you make (or maybe just buy) year after year. But, now an official survey – done by OnePoll – reveals where our favorites rank, among America’s most popular holiday cookies.
So, if you wanna be a “smart cookie,” when it comes to making the most wanted treats, here you go:
#5 – Snickerdoodles
#4 – Gingerbread
#3 – Sugar
#2 – Peanut Butter
#1 – Chocolate Chip!
The survey also shows which pies we will be serving: #1 is pumpkin pie – followed by good old apple pie, at #2.