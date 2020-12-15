      Weather Alert

Dishing Out Deliciousness: New Survey Ranks America’s Most Popular Holiday Cookies

Dec 15, 2020 @ 12:20pm
Getty Images

When it comes to holiday baking — you probably have the family favorites, which you make (or maybe just buy) year after year.  But, now an official survey – done by OnePoll – reveals where our favorites rank, among America’s most popular holiday cookies.

So, if you wanna be a “smart cookie,” when it comes to making the most wanted treats, here you go:

#5 – Snickerdoodles

#4 – Gingerbread

#3 – Sugar

#2 – Peanut Butter

#1 – Chocolate Chip!

The survey also shows which pies we will be serving:  #1 is pumpkin pie – followed by good old apple pie, at #2.

TAGS
#BakeSmarterNotHarder #Cookies #KidNews #MauraMyles
