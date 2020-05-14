Dioceses of Joliet, Rockford And Chicago Archdiocese Reveal Plans For Gradual Reopening
Catholic churches throughout Chicagoland could start reopening later this month. The Archdiocese of Chicago, as well as the Rockford and Joliet dioceses, released identical plans yesterday for resuming masses, weddings, funerals and other services. Phase one would allow groups of no more than ten people to attend baptisms, reconciliations, weddings and funerals at churches as soon as May 23rd. Phase 1-A would allow groups of no more than ten to attend private prayer beginning May 30th. Finally, Phase two allows for the reopening of weekday and weekend Masses for larger groups depending on state guidelines and the capacity of the church building. Parishes would need to receive a certification of readiness before entering Phase one.