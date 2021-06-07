Diocese of Joliet to eliminate mask requirement for the fully vaccinated, capacity limits, registration on June 11

New protocols coincide with state’s expected entrance into Phase 5
The Diocese of Joliet today announced fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear masks at all church services, effective Fri., June 11, when the state is expected to enter Phase 5. Capacity limits and registration for all church services will also be lifted on that date.
Phase 5 is the final step in the state’s reopening plan amid the easing coronavirus pandemic, allowing all sectors of society to fully reopen. If the state does not enter Phase 5 on June 11, the diocese will continue with previously issued “Bridge Phase” protocols.
The elimination of the mask requirement follows current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals, who can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing. The diocese, however, is adhering to those same guidelines in requiring unvaccinated people to continue wearing masks.
The diocese will not ask employees or the general populace to provide their vaccination status. However, all ministers are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated.
Dispensation from the requirement to attend Sunday Mass remains in place for the time being to allow parishes and parishioners the opportunity to adjust to the new protocols.
Capacity limits for office and social gatherings can also return to pre-pandemic, full-capacity levels.