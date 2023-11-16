98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Dig into The Pioneer Woman’s Thanksgiving salad

November 16, 2023 3:15PM CST
Need a delicious salad for your upcoming Thanksgiving meal? Look no further than The Pioneer Woman‘s Thanksgiving salad recipe.

The easy-to-make salad has a prep time of 15 minutes and uses ingredients such as pickled apples, lettuce, smoked almonds and blue cheese.

“I never quite know what direction to take a salad on Thanksgiving, because let’s face it…no one comes to Thanksgiving dinner dying to see what kind of salad is on the table!” The Pioneer Woman‘s Ree Drummond shares on Facebook. “But to me, this one is perfect!

For the full Thanksgiving salad recipe, head to thepioneerwoman.com.

