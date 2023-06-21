DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?

We’re moving into the “dog days of summer;” but when is it too hot to keep your dog outside?

Experts say unlike humans, dogs cannot sweat to cool down. Instead, they rely on panting. So if you see your pooch panting a lot, it’s a sign that your furry friend is really feeling the heat.

Veterinarian Bonnie Bragdon reveals more signs of heat exhaustion in your pup: lowered energy, unwillingness to move or walk, and rising body temperature.

When it comes to temperatures that should make you worried, the College of Veterinary Medicine at Purdue University says, “The normal range of temperatures at which dogs and other species can maintain their body temperatures without expending energy to increase heat production or heat loss is called the thermoneutral zone (TNZ), and ranges from 68 degrees Fahrenheit to 86 degrees Fahrenheit for dogs. Outside of the TNZ exist the upper and lower critical temperature zones.”

Dogs with short snouts, small nostrils and narrow windpipes are more likely to struggle in the heat, including French bulldogs, Bulldogs (American and English), Boxers, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Shih Tzus, and Pugs.

Also, dogs with heavier hair or wiry coats could benefit from shorter trims when temperatures rise.