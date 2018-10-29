“Diet” Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Is This Even Possible?
By Roy Gregory
|
Oct 29, 2018 @ 8:50 AM
FILE - In this March 1, 2017, file photo, Reese's miniature peanut butter cups are displayed in Hershey's Times Square store in New York. Hershey's told the AP on Sept. 15, 2017, that a story claiming the company would discontinue the Reese's candy is false. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups aren’t necessarily a good part of a healthy diet. And Hershey’s knows it. So their answer is . . . slightly smaller Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups! Hershey’s just announced they’re going to start selling a new version of Reese’s Cups in March that are 40% thinner than the current ones. So that means less chocolate, less peanut butter, and, by definition, fewer calories and less sugar.
There’s no word on exactly HOW much “healthier” they’ll be, but if we reduce the numbers on a current Reese’s Cup by 40%, you’d drop from 110 calories to 66 . . . 6.5 grams of fat to 3.9 . . . and 11 grams of sugar to 6.6. Now if we could just could invent a Diet Stuffed Pizza! Here’s more from Business Insider.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Is it bad that Halloween is always on October 31st no matter what? Bears Rest Mack, Take Back First Place More Than 25,000 People Have Signed a Petition to Change the Date of Halloween The 10 Unhealthiest Halloween Candies To Get a Perfect Suntan, This is What You Should Do Stressed Out People Have Smaller Brains
Comments