Diet Pop May Make Us Forget More than We Realize

We may reach for diet soda when looking for a healthier alternative to sugar… But a study from the University of Southern California suggests low-calorie sweeteners may do more harm than good.

Researchers studied rats who consumed artificially sweetened beverages, compared with rats who consumed water. Consuming artificially sweetened beverages, during adolescence, was linked to long-term memory problems, slower metabolism, and an increased risk of diabetes. “Habitual low-calorie sweetener consumption during early life may have unintended, long-lasting impacts,” co-author and professor Scott Kanoski said. Take in a little more, here: (The Sun) For me, I still remember (LOL) it was always Tab. ~ Mo