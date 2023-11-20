98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Dierks loves his non-alcoholic cocktail mixes

November 20, 2023 3:15PM CST
ABC

Dierks Bentley is teaming with Nashville-based beverage company WithCo Cocktails to bolster the market availability of its non-alcoholic cocktail mixes nationwide.

Made of fresh juices and real botanicals, the collection features nine signature blends — Bouquet, Espresso Martini, Ellis Old Fashioned, Agave Margarita, Hey Girl, Bloody Mary, Ginger Mule, Honey Sour and Paloma — that can be made as a cocktail or mocktail.

“Life is too short for a bad cocktail,” says Dierks. “When I first discovered WithCo during the pandemic, we kept it stocked at the house and then when we went back to work, I added it to my rider on the road too.”

“We do a lot of entertaining, and I don’t want anyone to not enjoy their drink,” he adds. “WithCo totally takes the guesswork out of it.”

To grab Dierks’ favorite WithCo products for your upcoming holiday parties, visit withcococktails.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

