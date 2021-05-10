Dierks Bently Announces ‘Beers On Me’ Tour – No Chicago Date, Yet…

On the heels of selling out his warm-up dive bar tour in minutes, Dierks Bentley has announced his upcoming amphitheater run called the 2021 Beers On Me Tour. The cross-country tour will kick off on August 13th in Salt Lake City, Utah with specials guests Riley Green and Parker McCollum.
Tickets go on sale Friday (May 14th), at 10 a.m. local time at dierks.com.
Dierks said, “I wrote a song a few months back with some friends called ‘Beers On Me’ that inspired this year’s tour name. It’s a pretty simple recipe for summer . . . get your friends together, have a round or two and dive into some great Country music. That’s exactly what Riley, Parker and I plan on doing out there on the road with our fans. Both these guys are road warriors and great performers that are going to help us get this summer fired up.”
Before his return to the road this summer, Dierks brings back his High Times & Hangovers club tour beginning tomorrow (Tuesday, May 11th) in Isle of Palms, SC at Windjammer, with special guest Cody Canada & The Departed. The sold-out five-night run concludes on Saturday (May 15th) at Cotton Eyed Joe’s in Knoxville, TN.
Dierks currently sits in the Top 20 and climbing at Country radio with his latest single, “Gone.”
Here are the 2021 Beers On Me Tour dates:
8/13/21 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
8/14/21 Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
8/15/21 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater
8/20/21 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
8/21/21 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
8/22/21 Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s***
8/26/21 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
8/27/21 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
8/28/21 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
9/16/21 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
9/17/21 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
9/18/21 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
9/23/21 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
9/24/21 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
9/25/21 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
10/07/21 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre*
10/08/21 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*
10/09/21 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live*
10/15/21 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center**
10/16/21 Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake**
10/21/21 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*
10/22/21 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*
*Riley Green and TBD
**Mitchel Tennpenny and TBD
***Riley Green Only