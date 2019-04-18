Dierks Bentley’s mom calls him the “Susan Lucci” of awards shows!

Some day I hope to meet Direks Bentley’s mom! She really know how to keep him in line. In an interview with People Dierks reveled that she calls him the “Susan Lucci” of awards show because he get nominated a lot but loses a lot as well!

Last weekend at a country music festival where Direks and Brothers were performing, she thanked the Brothers Osborne , who took home the ACM Vocal Event of the Year award for making it happen!

Dierks said Quote, “[She] said, ‘He doesn’t win anything on his own, but because of you guys, you helped him. You got him his first award.'”

Dierks has won several awards, but that’s not the point. It’s way funnier when someone who’s successful gets their chops busted by their own mom.

