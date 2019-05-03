Dierks Bentley’s dog George passes away.
By Brandon Jones
May 2, 2019 @ 8:22 PM
Condolences go out to Dierks Bentley and his family who lost their beloved 14-year-old dog, George.

Bentley didn’t post right away about the passing of his companion because it would feel “too formal and final.” He shared his wife’s post that spoke about the “hole the size of an entire Dachshund-shaped universe” that George left behind.

Bentley had lost another dog named Jake in 2016, Jake was as popular with Bentley’s fans as the singer himself. Bentley wrote “Can’t Be Replaced” about Jake which is on Bentley’s 2016s Black album.

