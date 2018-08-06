Dierks Bentley will be ‘a kid in a candy store’ during festival’s 90’s country night

Dierks Bentley’s upcoming Seven Peaks Festival is poised to be a one-of-a-kind experience for fans, not to mention the Festival’s founder, Dierks himself. Mainstream country music and bluegrass were the early draws to this event, but since announcing a special 90’s country music night with such performers as Terri Clark, Clint Black, Sawyer Brown, and David Lee Murphy, Dierks tells us the bar has really been raised. [“It’s my festival and I think some things that my hardcore fans would know about me is my love of bluegrass music and my love of 90’s music. It’s one of the greatest eras of country music in my mind. It’s so fun to play those songs and listen to them, but I also love bluegrass music so this festival’s gonna have a little bit of everything. No one’s talking about anything but the 90’s night since we introduced it. That whole 90’s country thing is very topical right now so I think there’s gonna be a lot of people that come out for that. They’re excited about that. I think it adds a lot of value to the experience. I know I’ll be a kid in a candy store watching those guys and probably be sitting cross-legged on the side of the stage hoping for a chance to get up there and do a little boot scootin’, which I can’t do but I’ll try.”

Dierks will also get in on the 90’s country fun with his own Hot Country Knights cover band, which has been popping up to open a few of Dierks’ Mountain High tour dates. The Seven Peaks Festival runs from August 31st – September 2nd in Buena Vista, CO. Dierks will also be joined by Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Del McCoury, Sam Bush and LANCO, to name a few. Click here for tickets and info.