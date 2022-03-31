Dierks Bentley Treks 100 Miles on His Bike

…109 if You Count the Getting Lost Miles Dierks Bentley completed a 100-mile bike ride this week. He documented the trek on social media and joked, “Gosh Darn 100 miler (109 if you get lost) in the books.” Dierks also shared details of the ride writing, “9340 vertical. 3 flats and a cracked rim. Epic long day starting with a creek crossing at 7 am and 40 degrees. Ice blocks for feet the first couple hours. With the flats etc and getting lost it was a 10 1/2 hour adventure.” Dierks added, “It was….fun?”