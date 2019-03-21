Dierks Bentley To Perform Free Nashville Concert During NFL Draft Weekend

Dierks Bentley is set to headline a free outdoor concert during the NFL Draft Weekend in Nashville next month. He’ll perform on Saturday, April 27th at the Draft Main Stage in Downtown Nashville, and the show will also serve as the annual headlining concert for participants at the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon and Half Marathon.

As we already told you, Tim McGraw will also perform a free outdoor concert on April 26th to kick off the NFL Draft, which is expected to draw more than 300,000 people to Nashville. Gospel star CeCe Winans will sing the National Anthem to help open the Draft on April 25th.

Dierks is up for four ACM nominations, including his fourth nod for Album of the Year for The Mountain, as well as “Burning Man” (featuring Brothers Osborne) in both the Music Event of the Year category and Video of the Year category, and Male Artist of the Year.

The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba, will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas April 7th at 8pm ET/delayed PT on CBS.