DIERKS BENTLEY TO HOST NHL AWARDS IN NASHVILLE

Dierks Bentley will host the 2023 NHL Awards on Monday, June 26th at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The event will be broadcast live on TNT, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in the U.S. and Canada, at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets to the 2023 NHL Awards are available via Ticketmaster.

Dierks said, “Hockey plays a big part of my daily life. I’ve been to rinks all over the country with my travel hockey son. I coach his spring league games and spend hours in the local hockey store, telling him, ‘No, you do not need a new stick!’ We love watching YouTube highlight reels, the whole family loves going to Nashville Predators games and watching the Stanley Cup Final together. And, I am a proud member of a beer league team here in Nashville. To get to add NHL Awards host to this list is truly an honor.”

The 2023 NHL Awards will open a week of NHL activities in Nashville. The NHL, in conjunction with the City of Nashville and the Nashville Predators, will stage the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft June 28-29 at the Bridgestone Arena.

Dierks’ Gravel & Gold Tour kicked off last night (Thursday, June 1st) in Toronto. He and special guest Jordan Davis take the stage at Pine Knob in Clarkston, MI tonight (Friday, June 2nd).