Dierks Bentley Talks Beers!

Dierks Bentley On The Success Of His Song, ‘Beers On Me’ … “I’ve been so fortunate over the years to have many No. 1s, I mean a lot of No. 1s, and they all have some sort of special significance whether it was the songwriters I wrote it with or the idea where it came from, but certainly this 21st No. 1 with BRELAND and Hardy would be pretty special for me because of the collaboration. I love Hardy. He’s obviously had a lot of success, a lot of No. 1s as a singer as well as a songwriter. But for BRELAND, I believe this would be his very first No. 1 as an artist and as a songwriter. So, to be part of that history is so special for me and just personally as a friend of BRELAND’s – no one’s more deserving than him to have the success that he’s having. So, this is going to be a great moment to share together on stage accepting the awards that come with a No. 1 record and just can’t wait to see that big smile on his face.”