Dierks Bentley Talks Beers On Me!

Dierks Bentley On Asking BRELAND And Hardy To Sing On His Song, ‘Beers On Me’ … “It’s really been a dream to get to work with Hardy and BRELAND, and it came about so organically. I wrote ‘Beers On Me’ with Hardy and some other people, and I just asked Hardy if he’d take a verse on it. It seemed like a natural song for a duet. But the cool thing is I was in the studio working on the third verse, and I took a break, and I was reading an article in the paper about a guy named BRELAND. And it just hit me maybe I should invite this guy in to sing the third verse. And so, I got his number and called him, and he came in the next day. He rewrote the verse entirely – totally different verse – made the song a hundred times better and then sang on it with the most beautiful voice I’ve ever heard. So, it’s just been a really awesome collaboration, totally organic, just kind of a meant-to-be thing, and so excited seeing this song do as well as it has on the radio.”