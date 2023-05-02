DIERKS BENTLEY TAKES ‘GOLD’ TO NUMBER ONE

Dierks Bentley charts his career 22nd Number One hit this week with “Gold,” which claims the top of the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart. The song is the lead track from his 10th studio album, Gravel & Gold, which was released in February.

Dierks tells us: “I think the song is a lot about just being present in the moment you’re in, and recognizing that the grass isn’t always greener, but it’s pretty good where you are, just being present where you are. It’s a message as much for me as much as anybody else about, I guess, about gratitude. I love the feel of the track. It’s got that acoustic vibe that I hope is a little bit of my sound, but also still feels big and ready for these big amphitheaters we’re playing and it’s a good kick-off to the record, I think.”

Dierks will launch his Gravel & Gold Tour on June 1st in Toronto, ON. He’ll be joined by Jordan Davis along with Elle King, Tracy Lawrence, Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, Hot Country Knights, Kameron Marlowe, The Cadillac Three, The Red Clay Strays, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Shane Smith & the Saints, Caitlyn Smith and Hailey Whitters on select dates.

