Dierks Bentley, Morgan Wallen + more will perform at 2022 ACM Honors

Courtesy of the Academy of Country Music

Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley, Little Big Town and Kelsea Ballerini are just a few of the acts that will take the stage to perform at the 2022 ACM Honors.

The evening’s full lineup was announced on Wednesday, ahead of the show itself, which will take place on August 24 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Also taking the stage are Brooks & Dunn, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Hardy, Vince Gill, Wynonna Judd, The Warren Brothers and Lainey Wilson.

Carly Pearce is performing and she’s also the host of the show, returning to that gig for the second year running. Plus, celebrated pop-punk act Avril Lavigne will perform at the event.

For the first time in its history, the ACM Honors will be broadcast on Fox following the event. That’s the same network that airs the new television drama series Monarch, which features country singer Trace Adkins. He’ll perform his rendition of “A Country Boy Can Survive,” which appears in the show.

Tickets for the ACM Honors are available now. For those who can’t attend in person, the show will air on Fox September 13.

The evening’s honorees include Morgan, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain and the television show Yellowstone.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.