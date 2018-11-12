Dierks Bentley kicks off the CMA Awards excitement Wednesday morning on “GMA”

ABC/Image Group LA The 52nd Annual CMA Awards won’t officially begin until 8 p.m. ET next Wednesday on ABC, but we’ll find out who wins two of country music’s most prestigious trophies about twelve hours earlier.

The CMA excitement starts Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. on ABC, as Dierks Bentley performs two songs on ABC’s Good Morning America from his Whiskey Row honky tonk in downtown Nashville. The winners of both Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year will be revealed on GMA as well.

Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron, hosts of the syndicated Nashville-based show Pickler & Ben, will also appear on both GMA and GMA Day before they host the CMA Awards pre-show later in the day.

You can watch the CMA Awards: All Access red carpet livestream starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on both the ABC YouTube channel and at CMAAwards.com. It’ll last until 8 p.m. ET, when the main show airs live on ABC from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.