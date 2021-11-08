      Weather Alert

Dierks Bentley Jokes: He’s the ‘Susan Lucci’ of the CMA Awards

Nov 8, 2021 @ 11:15am

Dierks Bentley says he thinks he may be the “Susan Lucci of the CMA Awards.”  The day-time soap star won her first Emmy after 19 nominations, for her lead role on ABC‘s “All My Children.”  The 20th time was “the charm,” for her!  Dierks has been nominated 12 times for Male Vocalist of the Year, but has never won.

In an interview posted on Audacy.com, he said, “I’m super grateful for each one.  I’ve never won that award, but I do get nominated a lot.  It would be nice to win.

Dierks has performed on the show several times and will do so again this year. He’ll be joined by Hardy and Breland to sing “Beer’s on Me.

The CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday (11-10) at 7 p.m. (8 p.m. ET )on ABC.

SIDE NOTES

  • Dierks says the song, “Beer’s on Me” is about “the importance of just letting go.”
  • Dierks was first nominated for a CMA award in 2004 for the Horizon Award.  He lost.  Gretchen Wilson won.
  • He was nominated for the same award in 2005 and he won.
