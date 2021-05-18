      Weather Alert

Dierks Bentley, Jimmie Allen & more to perform on 'GMA's' Summer Concert Series

May 18, 2021 @ 11:00am

ABC/Chris Hollo

Good Morning America‘s 2021 Summer Concert Series is stacked with country stars. 

The virtual series, which kicks off on May 28, will feature performances by Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Old DominionJimmie Allen and Brad Paisley

Lady A is the first country act on the schedule, the trio taking the stage on July 2, followed by a performance by Jimmie and Brad on July 5. Their collaborative single “Freedom Was a Highway” is currently climbing the country charts.

Dierks is set to perform on July 23, with Old Dominion closing out the month with a July 30 set.

Other artists lending their voices to the series include Sheryl Crow, “Meant to Be” singer Bebe RexhaLeon Bridges and more. 

Good Morning America airs weekdays at 7 a.m. ET on ABC.

