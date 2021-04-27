      Weather Alert

Dierks Bentley is hitting the clubs

Apr 27, 2021 @ 8:26am

Dierks Bentley is bringing back the High Times & Hangovers club tour beginning next month. The five-show run will kick off on May 11th in Isle of Palms, SC and conclude five nights later in Knoxville, TN on May 15th. The last time Dierks headlined a dive bar tour by the same name was 2006, and it also featured special guest Cody Canada & The Departed (Cross Canadian Ragweed). Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday (April 30th) at 10 a.m. local time at dierks.com.

Each date on the High Times & Hangovers club tour will be in compliance with CDC regulations based in each market.

Dierks continues climbing the charts with his current Top 20 single “Gone.”

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: 8 Traits Chronic Cheaters Share - Which You Might Not Guess
Win a Pair of Tickets to Luke Bryan! 
Seven Construction Projects This Summer
Tim McGraw Fans Flip Out Over New Photo with a Fish
Netflix Releases ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Release Date