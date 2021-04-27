Dierks Bentley is hitting the clubs

Dierks Bentley is bringing back the High Times & Hangovers club tour beginning next month. The five-show run will kick off on May 11th in Isle of Palms, SC and conclude five nights later in Knoxville, TN on May 15th. The last time Dierks headlined a dive bar tour by the same name was 2006, and it also featured special guest Cody Canada & The Departed (Cross Canadian Ragweed). Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday (April 30th) at 10 a.m. local time at dierks.com.
Each date on the High Times & Hangovers club tour will be in compliance with CDC regulations based in each market.
Dierks continues climbing the charts with his current Top 20 single “Gone.”