Dierks Bentley Is Approaching His New Album With ‘Gratitude’ After Tough Two Years

Jan 13, 2022 @ 6:05pm
  • During a media Zoom call Dierks Bentley recently spoke about working on his upcoming album and the “gratitude” he has coming off a rough two years.
  • “It feels like starting all over again because of what we’ve been through in the last two years,” says Dierks. Bentley retreated to Colorado to start recording his latest album but says it was important to get back to Nashville so he wouldn’t repeat what he did with “The Mountain.”
  • “I’ve really fallen back in love with Nashville and Tennessee, so the album definitely reflects more of that, of what drew me to Nashville, which was great country music,” he continues. “So that’s reflected in the music.”
  • Bentley says although his first two releases, “Beers On Me,” and “Gone” have a contemporary sound, the rest of the album will be more traditional country.
