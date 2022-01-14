Weather Alert
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Antone
Dierks Bentley Is Approaching His New Album With ‘Gratitude’ After Tough Two Years
Jan 13, 2022 @ 6:05pm
During a media Zoom call Dierks Bentley recently spoke about working on his upcoming album and the “gratitude” he has coming off a rough two years.
“It feels like starting all over again because of what we’ve been through in the last two years,”
says Dierks. Bentley retreated to Colorado to start recording his latest album but says it was important to get back to Nashville so he wouldn’t repeat what he did with “The Mountain.”
“I’ve really fallen back in love with Nashville and Tennessee, so the album definitely reflects more of that, of what drew me to Nashville, which was great country music,”
he continues.
“So that’s reflected in the music.”
Bentley says although his first two releases, “Beers On Me,” and “Gone” have a contemporary sound, the rest of the album will be more traditional country.
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Losing Pandemic Pounds is Easier - If You Do It This Way...
Win a PAIR of Tickets to see Kane Brown!
You will soon be able to get Antiviral COVID-19 Pills
Win Jessie James Decker Tickets
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are Five Reasons to Swear MORE
Recent Posts
Dierks Bentley Is Approaching His New Album With ‘Gratitude’ After Tough Two Years
2 mins ago
What To Watch!
2 hours ago
Lucky Charms and CTC Have Been Combined Into One Epic Cereal
4 hours ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On