Dierks Bentley: ‘I just live in that uncomfortable knife’s edge of uncertainty…’

Dierks Bentley Admits He’s ‘Got Nothing To Lose’ While Exploring Outside of Country Music

Country superstar Dierks Bentley offers some unsettling insight about his music career, just ahead of his summer tour.

With the release of his much-anticipated project ‘Gravel & Gold,’ Bentley explains how his tenth studio album ranges from bluegrass music tracks to traditional country music: “I’ve tried to change and grow… get better at what I’m doing. But, at the end of the day, I’m still the same guy I’ve always been. Making music that feels good to me,” Bentley told People magazine in an interview.

“I’ve got nothing to lose. I don’t feel like I need to try to put it in words. I just live in that uncomfortable knife’s edge of uncertainty, which is not a fun place to be, but that’s really where anything good comes from.” OK.