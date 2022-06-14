      Weather Alert

Dierks Bentley Helped a Fan Propose During CMA Fest – Here’s How

Jun 14, 2022 @ 1:00pm
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Closing out the CMA Fest, in Nashville, last week, Dierks Bentley helped a fan ask the big question.

Right before he sang “5-1-5-0,” Dierks called attention to a fan and handed his mic to a man, who got down on one knee in front of his girlfriend.

The guy took the mic and said, “Baby, you’re the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me and I can’t imagine a day without you.  Will you be my wife?

She said “Yes,” and the entire crowd cheered.

CMA Fest will air on Wednesday, August 3, on ABC, if you want to see the proposal yourself.

TAGS
#5150 #CMAFest #dierksbentley #Proposal
