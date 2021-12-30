      Weather Alert

Dierks Bentley ‘Excited to Showcase’ Nashville for CBS New Year’s Eve Special

Dec 30, 2021 @ 11:30am

Dierks Bentley leads several country music superstars who are set to ring in the new year on New Year’s Eve Live, Nashville’s Big Bash.  The variety special will air on CBS, tomorrow (Friday) night (December 31st) beginning at 7 p.m. [8 p.m. ET].

The show is produced from Nashville, featuring performances from Dierks as well as Blake SheltonJason Aldean, Brooks & DunnLuke BryanDarius RuckerMiranda LambertJimmie AllenKelsea BalleriniGabby BarrettElle KingCole Swindell, Jon PardiCarly Pearce, Lady AChris JansonRiley GreenIngrid AndressBrelandKing CalawaySam Hunt, and Lainey Wilson.

The five-hour broadcast will feature more than 50 back-to-back performances; and will cross multiple time zones as Nashville rings in 2022.

Dierks tells us that it only makes sense to make Music City the center of this big night’s celebration:  “It’s a special moment for the city, it’s a special moment for Country music.  I watch the stuff out of New York and some of the other networks that do New Year’s Eve countdowns and there’s no reason why Nashville shouldn’t be — Nashville shouldn’t be — the Number One thing everyone’s watching at home on New Year’s Eve.  We have all the artists and they’re all just gonna put on great performances, and I think it’ll be a big moment for the city and a big moment for Country music so I’m really excited to showcase our city.”

The concert is free to the public, in the streets of downtown Nashville.  In fact, lots of space near the Farmers Market and the State Capitol of Tennessee, is already blocked off, in preparation.

 

