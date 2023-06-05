Dierks Bentley, Elle King, Lainey Wilson to host CMA Fest; air date revealed

Mark your calendars for CMA Fest. The Country Music Association has announced the highly anticipated music event of the summer will air on Wednesday, July 19 on ABC, with returning hosts Dierks Bentley, Elle King, and newcomer Lainey Wilson.

The three-hour concert special, which will film in Nashville during its momentous 50-year anniversary this weekend, promises never-before-seen performances and surprise collaborations from country music’s most exciting acts. Performances will be announced at a later date.

In a press release, CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern expressed, “I could not be more excited to welcome Dierks, Elle and Lainey as our ‘CMA Fest’ hosts this year. As fans experienced last year, the energy Dierks and Elle bring to the stage is palpable and will only be amplified with the addition of Lainey this year.”

“Each of these artists have a deep passion for CMA Fest and Country Music fans from around the globe who travel to Nashville for the event,” Trahern continued. “We are thrilled to have all three of them together to help us celebrate 50 years!”

