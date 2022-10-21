98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

DIERKS BENTLEY DROPS VIDEO FOR ‘GOLD’

October 21, 2022 9:15AM CDT
Share

Dierks Bentley has released the music video for “Gold,” in which he “traces the treasures that can be found in everyday moments outlined” in the song, according to a release. “Gold” is available at all digital retailers and is a Top 25 and climbing at country radio.

Dierks said, “The treatment for this music video almost wrote itself. ‘Gold’ is an optimistic reality check. I think we all wrestle with trying to get through the rocky parts of life and on to the next thing, but there are lots of special moments to cherish even in the middle of the tough stuff.”

The video was shot across the state of Tennessee. Diekrs is backed by his six-string touring ensemble which includes Charlie Worsham.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Nicely Signal to Guests That Your Party’s Over
4

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
5

How Much Halloween Candy Is Truly Too Much? THIS. SERIOUSLY.

Recent Posts