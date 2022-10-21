DIERKS BENTLEY DROPS VIDEO FOR ‘GOLD’

Dierks Bentley has released the music video for “Gold,” in which he “traces the treasures that can be found in everyday moments outlined” in the song, according to a release. “Gold” is available at all digital retailers and is a Top 25 and climbing at country radio.

Dierks said, “The treatment for this music video almost wrote itself. ‘Gold’ is an optimistic reality check. I think we all wrestle with trying to get through the rocky parts of life and on to the next thing, but there are lots of special moments to cherish even in the middle of the tough stuff.”

The video was shot across the state of Tennessee. Diekrs is backed by his six-string touring ensemble which includes Charlie Worsham.